OsA Okta FPV drone used to supply troops in special military op zone

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The OsA Okta FPV drone for the delivery of cargoes to Russian troops in three areas of the special military operation zone has been put into operation, the drone developer told TASS.

"Our new 10-inch OsA Okta FPV drone, which carries a 10-kg payload, is already in use at the front. The drone is used to deliver cargo such as ammunition, clothing, medicines, provisions, etc. to troops in hard-to-reach areas. The OsA Okta is currently successfully used in the Donetsk, Lugansk, and Belgorod sectors of the special military operation," the company reported.

It added that the FPV drones are less costly than agricultural drones, which are also used for supplying military units. "The work on cargo delivery drones was started because there are areas on the front line where it is difficult to deliver to the troops everything they need. Besides, in the autumn and spring periods vehicles cannot move properly due to difficult terrain and mud. In addition, from an economic point of view, FPV drones are several times cheaper than agricultural drones," the company said.

It was previously reported that the OsA line of combat FPV drones, named after Alexey Osmolovsky, head of the Angels of the Front volunteer movement, includes the OsA-105, with a payload of up to 5 kg, and the OsA-073, with a payload capacity of up to 2 kg.