Russia enters top three in 2026 Global Firepower ranking

NEW YORK, January 26. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have been included in the top three most powerful militaries in the world as of early 2026, according to the Global Firepower ranking.

Based on the military power index, which is calculated from more than 60 factors, Russia ranks second among 145 countries. The United States holds first place, while China is third. India and South Korea complete the top five, and France, Japan, the United Kingdom, Turkey, and Italy round out the top ten. Ukraine ranked 20th.

In the ranking published in late 2025, Russia also held the second spot.