US ‘making haste’ as mediator, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The Americans are "making haste" as mediators in the negotiation process on Ukraine, which is understandable, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The situation is unfolding at a high pace. The Americans are making haste as mediators; they are in a hurry, and it’s understandable," he told TV reporter Pavel Zarubin, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, which had taken place late on Thursday.

The Kremlin talks continued well into the night.