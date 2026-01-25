Russia, the US in dialog on irritants — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russia and the United States are returning to a normal state of affairs and are in dialogue on the so-called "irritants," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"Along with the focusing at the expert level of our exchanges, the return to the normal state of affairs occurred, if you like. In the sense that working communications of such kind take place in capitals, that is, in Washington and Moscow," Ryabkov said. "The previous round of such dialogue was in Washington," he noted.

"They are not particularly publicized in the interests of providing for an appropriate background and situation around such communications," the senior Russian diplomat said. "Certainly, we find the way post factum to inform the public about their results - or absence of such," Ryabkov added.