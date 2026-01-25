{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia, the US in dialog on irritants — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that "the previous round of such dialogue was in Washington"
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russia and the United States are returning to a normal state of affairs and are in dialogue on the so-called "irritants," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"Along with the focusing at the expert level of our exchanges, the return to the normal state of affairs occurred, if you like. In the sense that working communications of such kind take place in capitals, that is, in Washington and Moscow," Ryabkov said. "The previous round of such dialogue was in Washington," he noted.

"They are not particularly publicized in the interests of providing for an appropriate background and situation around such communications," the senior Russian diplomat said. "Certainly, we find the way post factum to inform the public about their results - or absence of such," Ryabkov added.

Tags
Foreign policyUnited States
US intends to deploy supply base for its nuclear fleet in Greenland — expert
The US also has plans to deploy the ground infrastructure of the Golden Dome missile defense project
Read more
Medvedev slams Zelensky’s Davos address as spit in EU’s face
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman emphasized that it isn’t the 1st time "the EU impotents have had their faces spat in"
Read more
Students Day celebrated in Russia
Subject matter events will be held in honor of the holiday in different cities of the country
Read more
Abu Dhabi talks on Ukraine take place in constructive atmosphere — agency
According to him, the talks included "direct engagement" between Russian and Ukrainian officials
Read more
Russia-US dialogue on irritants stagnating — Russian diplomat
The communications between the two parties continue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Italy’s top diplomat calls Zelensky out for lack of deference to EU at Davos
Addressing the WEF, Vladimir Zelensky criticized the EU, stating that the Europeans lacked the "political will" to counter Russia
Read more
High-ranking US delegation expresses concern over abdution of 170 Christians in Nigeria
"The Government of Nigeria must do more to protect Christians and their right to practice their faith freely and safely," the Punch newspaper quoted US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Allison Hooker
Read more
US could attack drug cartels on land ‘anywhere,’ Trump says
When asked if the strikes could happen on land in Mexico, Venezuela, and Colombia, Trump responded: "Could be anywhere."
Read more
SSJ100 makes emergency landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo
None of the passengers is hurt
Read more
Russia, United States not having situations when embassies do not respond
"However, it does not level out lack of meaningful reaction to certain important themes," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov added
Read more
Kremlin aide highlights Putin’s 'extremely substantive' meeting with US envoys
TASS has gathered the key information about the meeting
Read more
Ukraine has only two scenarios: bad and even worse — Berliner Zeitung
The article says that Ukraine is "cornered," having to face internal problems, "the frontline that is falling apart," and, most importantly, the lack of support from US President Donald Trump
Read more
Russian senator says EU will have to 'reap what it has sown' in Ukraine, pay for rebuild
According to Alexander Voloshin, the cancellation of the so-called post-war reconstruction plan at the World Economic Forum sends a clear signal that Ukraine has lost its priority status for US President Donald Trump’s team
Read more
Oreshnik strike on Ukraine aircraft plant causes nervous reaction from West — expert
Vasily Prozorov emphasized that this weapon had no analogues in the world
Read more
World tired of clowns who have no independent army — Iranian foreign minister on Zelensky
As Abbas Araghchi noted, Vladimir Zelensky is "draining US and European taxpayers" to "line the pockets of his corrupt generals"
Read more
Russian troops accelerate advance north of DPR liberating Seversk — DPR head
Denis Pushilin noted that the liberation of territories in the north of the region would open access to water sources that could feed the Seversky Donets-Donbass canal
Read more
Second day of trilateral talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi to be closed to media — TASS source
The participants of all three parties involved voiced their consent for this
Read more
US, EU plan to attract $800 billion to support Ukraine — Politico
According to the 18-page document, within the next ten years the EU, the US and international financial institutions, such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund undertake to spend at least $500 of public and private capital
Read more
Territorial issue remains to be most difficult at trilateral talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi
The withdrawal of the Ukrainian military from Donbass is important and various security parameters are being considered regarding this issue
Read more
Ground-based robotic systems immune to EW when controlled via satellite — soldier
The serviceman noted that radio communication is also effective against enemy electronic warfare systems
Read more
Explosions reported in Kiev-controlled city of Kherson
An air raid warning is currently in effect for the Ukraine-held areas of the region
Read more
Pentagon names protecting US interests in Western hemisphere as key defense priority
Washington believes that the responsibility for resolving the conflict in Ukraine lies mostly on Europe’s shoulders
Read more
Top Turkish diplomat estimates final number of Board of Peace participants at 25-30
Hakan Fidan added that Turkey continues to coordinate its efforts on Palestine with other countries, such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan
Read more
Ex-German chancellor favors energy cooperation with Russia
Gerhard Schroder suggests focusing on "reliable and stable supplies of cheap fuel from Russia" combined with Germany’s modern technologies in gas prospecting and transportation
Read more
Abu Dhabi participants on Ukraine peace deal communicate in Russian, English — source
The talks, focused on the Ukrainian settlement, lasted about four hours
Read more
Zelensky 'crossed the line' in his speech in Davos — Orban
In response to Vladimir Zelensky's insults, Victor Orban warned that life will put everything in its place and everyone will get what they deserve
Read more
Battlegroup West destroyed 42 Ukrainian quadcopters
Furthermore, 44 Ukrainian drone control stations and 15 surface robotic systems were detected and destroyed
Read more
Supercam drones spark interest of foreign law enforcement agencies — manufacturer
Unmanned Systems Group noted that a series of negotiations took place during the UMEX 2026 international exhibition
Read more
Ukrainian attack kills three medical workers in Kherson Region — governor
According to the governor, the Alyoshki Hospital’s ambulance was attacked near the town of Golaya Pristan
Read more
Owner of Czech arms holding CSG becomes richest defense entrepreneur — Bloomberg
Michal Strnad is the third-richest person in the world under 40
Read more
IRGC targets Mossad headquarters, Israeli military intel buildings in missile strike
As previously reported, Israel’s Glilot military intel base near Tel Aviv was hit by IRGC’s missile strike
Read more
Exports of Georgian apples to Russia surge by 2.3 times in 2025
The previous record was set 2021, when Georgia supplied 15,100 metric tons
Read more
Europe's discontent, useless NATO, Zelensky ‘crosses line’: Davos happenings
Statements by European leaders on the sidelines of the WEF sounded like performances in an international theater of the absurd, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian city of Belgorod comes under most massive shelling attack — crisis center
According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties
Read more
Russia promotes understandings reached in Alaska in Ukraine talks — senior diplomat
The Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi hosted Russia-US-Ukraine talks on January 23-24
Read more
Russia not going to tolerate interception of its tankers by France — OSCE envoy
Commenting on the incident, Dmitry Polyansky noted that "all this falls in line with blatant broader lawlessness currently unfolding"
Read more
Kalashnikov begins production of upgraded PPK-20 submachine gun
The range of cartridges used in this weapon has been expanded as a result of the upgrade
Read more
US views its security guarantees for Ukraine more important than European ones — Politico
The newspaper's source called the efforts of the Coalition of the Willing nice and noted that the EU has "a couple helicopters and a couple troops"
Read more
UAE talks on Ukraine over, no continuation expected today — TASS source
Trilateral talks on Ukraine may continue in the coming days
Read more
Russian air defense downed 52 Ukrainian drones over night
Fifteen of them were destroyed in the Krasnodar Region
Read more
Next round of Russia-US-Ukraine talks expected to begin on February 1 — agency
The Emirati capital hosted Russia-US-Ukraine talks on January 23-24
Read more
Trump says Canada opposes Golden Dome deployment in Greenland
"Instead, they voted in favor of doing business with China", US president said
Read more
Presidential decree on destroying banned food imports comes into force in Russia
The document was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 29, 2015
Read more
US has not yet requested agrement for new ambassador to Russia — Russian Foreign Ministry
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov noted that "there were no even 'probing' communications in this regard"
Read more
Russian MFA condemns Ukrainian attack on medical workers
Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said earlier on Saturday that three medical workers had been killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on an ambulance
Read more
US exit from WHO signals need for reform, Kremlin aide believes
WHO is an inefficient and corrupt bureaucracy, as we know from the COVID days, Kirill Dmitriev pointed out
Read more
Over 12,000 flights canceled in the US due to bad weather
At least eleven states announced the state of emergency due to the threat of extreme cold and abundant snowfalls
Read more
US will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons — National Defense Strategy
"Iran’s leaders have also left open the possibility that they will try again to obtain a nuclear weapon, including by refusing to engage in meaningful negotiations," the document says
Read more
Trump wants to replace UN with new organization under his control — Brazilian leader
According to Lula da Silva, Brazil refuses to recognize any international organization created unilaterally, and will continue to defend the leading role of the United Nations in global affairs
Read more
All aspects of settlement in Ukraine discussed at talks in Abu Dhabi — Axios
Among other things, the parties discussed issues pertaining to territories and control over the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Read more
Putin congratulates secretary general of Vietnam's Communist Party on re-election
They reaffirmed their mutual determination to ensure the rapid development of the entire range of relations in the spirit of comprehensive strategic partnership and agreed to maintain contact at various levels, the Kremlin added
Read more
US envoy confirms plans to continue Ukraine talks in UAE next week
Steve Witkoff called the talks very constructive
Read more
FACTBOX: Tracking the price of silver through the years
Silver prices began rising rapidly in 2025
Read more
Hungarian PM sees Ukraine’s role as ‘buffer zone’ between NATO, Russia
He pointed out at a meeting of Hungary's ruling party that Kiev’s accession to NATO would create a constant threat of a military conflict, which is why there should be "some buffer zone" between Russia and the alliance
Read more
Greenland issue reveals boundaries of Trump's coercive power — NYT
"Allies objected, this time openly," the article says
Read more
Ex-commissioner Breton hates freedom of speech — Dmitriev
Thus Russian Presidential Envoy responded to a publication of Poliico, where it is said that the ex-commissioner does not hate the United States
Read more
Over 60% of Germans see Trump as threat, poll shows
The poll, which involved over 1,000 people, was conducted on January 22-23
Read more
Ukraine’s energy system stretched to the limit — DTEK energy holding
"The power supply situation has deteriorated sharply all over Ukraine," the company said in a statement on Telegram
Read more
Russian athletes barred from marching at 2026 Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony — IOC
However the opportunity to experience the event will be offered in Milan as well as in the mountain clusters
Read more
EU is losing its international clout due to current policies — ex-German chancellor
Gerhard Schroder noted that "BRICS+ countries, along with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization make up more than half of the world’s population, while the European Union and its 450 million inhabitants account only for 5%"
Read more
Syrian Defense Ministry announces ceasefire agreement with Kurdish-led SDF
The ceasefire extension is being implemented as part of supporting US operation on the transfer of imprisoned members from SDF prisons to Iraq
Read more
S-400 system to be demonstrated for the first time at Republic Day parade in India
The parade will take place on January 26
Read more
Russian MFA spokeswoman, Israeli envoy stress need to fight historical revisionism
Maria Zakharova and Oded Joseph made this statement, commemorating the Day of the complete liberation of Leningrad from the Nazi Siege and International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Read more
Negotiators in Abu Dhabi agree to continue dialogue on Saturday, source tells TASS
The Russian delegation was headed by Igor Kostyukov, chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Army
Read more
Some Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops in Kharkov Region
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that during the liberation of Siminovka, Russian troops operated by small groups, using unmanned aerial vehicles to adjust their operations and denying the Ukrainian army any maneuver
Read more
Coalition of the willing seeks to preserve Kiev regime — Russian ambassador to London
Andrey Kelin explained that this strategy enjoys support not only from Britain, France, and Germany but also from the Nordic and Baltic nations
Read more
Russian troops liberate five communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,110 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed nine enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Press review: Europe, US on brink of trade war as Russia ready to respond to UK plans
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 19th
Read more
FACTBOX: 'Monroe Doctrine upheld in our time' as US updates National Defense Strategy
The document names Russia a ‘persistent threat’ to NATO countries, and says that deterrence of China is viewed as a top priority
Read more
PM prevents Israeli president from attending World Economic Forum ceremony in Davos — TV
This situation has "created tension" between the offices of the prime minister and president in Israel, as well as between Netanyahu's office and the White House
Read more
Putin, Zelensky may meet shortly — Axios
According to the news portal, additional trilateral negotiations should be organized before that
Read more
Turkish intelligence chief, Hamas discuss settlement in Gaza — TV
According to the TV channel, the parties also discussed the opening of the Rafar Crossing on the border between Egypt and Gaza
Read more
Ukrainian attacks leave three civilians injured in Zaporozhye Region
According to Balitsky, the injured were taken to the hospital
Read more
Third stage of parliamentary elections starts in Myanmar
Voters will determine the composition of two chambers of the parliament, the House of Representatives and the House of Nationalities, as well as regional legislative authorities
Read more
Russia, the US in dialog on irritants — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that "the previous round of such dialogue was in Washington"
Read more
US plans to strengthen confidence between Russia and Europe — Politico
Washington wants "to create a framework where that can start a new paradigm," the source told the news outlet
Read more
Czech PM confirms refusal to sell L-159 combat trainers to Ukraine
Thus Andrej Babis reacted to words of Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces Karel Rehka that from his point of view, the transfer of four L-159 jets to Ukraine would not affect Czech Republic’s security
Read more
Venezuela to strengthen oil and gas industry, authorized president says
"This stage requires unity and greatness from us as a nation," Delcy Rodriguez said
Read more
Online encyclopedia chief forecasts future of printed encyclopedias
According to Vladimir Medeiko, Russian online encyclopedia Ruwiki will provide readers with the opportunity to receive this knowledge through a customary dialogue with the neural network
Read more
Russia develops Mnogotochie anti-drone multi-bullet rounds
According to Rostec, experience shows that small arms are an effective means of defense against UAVs
Read more
Germany proposes bringing back gold reserves stored in US due to Trump’s policies
Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann urged the German government to develop a plan as soon as possible for the return of gold reserves from the US to Germany, as well as to prepare an evaluation of the political and legal risks of storing these assets abroad
Read more
Kremlin spokesman says has no info about Russia-US-Ukraine informal meetings
Dmitry Peskov refrained from giving further comments
Read more
Buffer zones, control mechanisms among topics of Abu Dhabi talks — source
The exact venue of the talks was not disclosed
Read more
Another civilian injured as Ukrainian drone attacks car in Zaporozhye Region
The car burned down, and the driver was taken to the hospital, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said
Read more
Press review: Davos Ukraine talks continue in Moscow as Slovakia joins anti-sanctions bloc
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 23rd
Read more
Russia to continue Arctic exploration amid global cooling — Putin
As the Russian president noted, the warming peak is now behind us and cooling will follow next
Read more
Netanyahu plans to discuss Gaza with Witkoff, Kushner in Jerusalem on January 24 — TV
According to the Ynet portal, Washington insists that Israel fully reopen Rafah even before Hamas returns the body of the remaining hostage
Read more
Sharp key rate cut would fuel inflation — Bank of Russia
Bank of Russia Deputy Governor Alexey Zabotkin emphasized that the regulator’s current task is to bring inflation back to the 4% target and keep it there in a stable manner
Read more
US officials unaware of Russia, China threat to Greenland — newspaper
Western intelligence officials said no significant activity by the two countries was reported in the past year
Read more
Israeli bullets found in bodies of children killed in Iran — TASS source
Unrest in Iran began on December 29, 2025, after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, spreading across most major cities
Read more
Ukraine’s air defense resembles 'Frankenstein', triggers spontaneous launches — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, air defense systems are prime targets for Russian troops, which is causing their shortfall
Read more
London is engaging in dangerous hooliganism by detaining tankers — Russian ambassador
According to Andrey Kelin, the British government previously announced that there was a document that allowed for such actions
Read more
Sandu spoiled relations with Russia, US, by prioritizing EU and Romania — ex-president
Igor Dodon said that in December, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio cancelled his scheduled meeting with Moldovan Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi
Read more
Press review: AI models Greenland war games and a hard look at Trump's Board of Peace
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 21st
Read more
US yet to release Russian crew members of Marinera oil tanker — senior diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on January 9 that US President Donald Trump had decided to release two Russian members of the Marinera crew in response to Moscow’s request
Read more
Serbian tennis legend Djokovic inks record 400 wins at Grand Slam tournaments
In the next round, the Serbian tennis star will play against 16th-seeded Jacub Mensik from the Czech Republic
Read more
US intends to deploy supply base for its nuclear fleet in Greenland — expert
The US also has plans to deploy the ground infrastructure of the Golden Dome missile defense project
Read more
Former Egyptian President to be released from prison on Wednesday
This was reported by Egypt's Al Hayat TV station on Wednesday
Read more
Japan possesses enough plutonium to make thousands of nuclear warheads — agency
The Japanese government vows that it strictly obeys the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and International Atomic Energy Agency regulations
Read more
Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region leaves civilian injured
The man was promptly taken to the hospital
Read more
Russian negotiators at Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi return to their hotel — TASS
Official representatives of Ukraine and the United States also returned to their hotels
Read more