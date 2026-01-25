PM prevents Israeli president from attending World Economic Forum ceremony in Davos — TV

TEL AVIV, January 25. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prevented President Isaac Herzog from participating in the Board of Peace Charter signing ceremony in Davos, Switzerland, Israel's Channel 12 reported.

According to the TV channel, the White House sent Netanyahu an invitation stating that the prime minister, president, or another representative could attend the ceremony. Netanyahu was unable to travel to Davos himself due to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for involvement in war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

Channel 12 revealed that representatives of the Washington administration had approached Israel twice, hoping to see President Isaac Herzog at the signing ceremony in Netanyahu's absence. Tensions ran high during the discussions, with Netanyahu insisting that the invitation from US President Donald Trump was addressed to him personally. Ultimately, he blocked Herzog's participation in the ceremony.

Consequently, Israel was not represented at all at the signing ceremony of the charter of the Board of Peace, whose first mission is to settle the conflict in the Gaza Strip and rebuild this Palestinian enclave after the war. According to Channel 12, this situation has "created tension" between the offices of the prime minister and president in Israel, as well as between Netanyahu's office and the White House.

On January 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the charter of the Board of Peace, created as part of the peace settlement in the Gaza Strip, on the sidelines of the Davos Forum. Trump said that other states had also joined the organization. The Board of Peace was formed to govern Gaza, but it is also expected to be involved in preventing and resolving conflicts in other regions.