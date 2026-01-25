INTERVIEW: No progress in dialogue with US on irritants — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russia and the US have not yet made any progress in the dialogue on the return of diplomatic property and the resumption of air traffic, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"These are the irritants. There has been no progress on diplomatic property or the resumption of direct air traffic," the senior diplomat pointed out.

Ryabkov explained that "it is counterproductive to hold high-level events that are later deemed fruitless." "Hence the transfer [of the dialogue] to a relatively lower level. So that experts can do the preparatory work," the deputy foreign minister noted.

On December 23, Ryabkov confirmed to TASS that Moscow and Washington had held another round of consultations on mutual irritants in relations, noting that efforts to overcome them would continue.