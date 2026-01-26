Russia to ensure its security even in absence of New START — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russia will be able to ensure its security even in the absence of the Treaty between Russia and the United States on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START Treaty), TASS by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS in an interview.

The senior diplomat was asked what will come after New START. "Nothing," he said. "Nothing, in the sense that there will be nothing to replace it. And nothing, in the sense that our security will still be guaranteed," he responded to a clarifying question about whether Russia plans to take actions in connection with the treaty’s expiration.

"Even in the absence of the treaty, which, by the way, we suspended due to the dramatic worsening of Washington’s policy toward Russia," Ryabkov assured. "As well as serious deviations by the US side from the treaty’s requirements, which we have repeatedly spoken about even with the administration of [former US Democratic President Joe] Biden."

The document expires on February 5, 2026.

Putin announced at a Russian Security Council meeting on September 22, 2025 that Moscow was ready to maintain compliance with the quantitative restrictions outlined in the treaty for another year after the document expires in February 2026. However, he stressed that the measure would be valid only if Washington did the same.

US President Donald Trump said in response to a TASS question on October 5, 2025 that the Russian leader’s proposal was "a good idea." However, there has been no official reaction from Washington to Moscow’s proposal as of yet.