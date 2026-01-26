Austrian opposition party leader demands top diplomat’s resignation over Ukraine support

VIENNA, January 26. /TASS/. The Secretary General of Austria’s largest opposition party, the Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), Michael Schnedlitz, criticized the decision of Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger to increase humanitarian aid to Ukraine by 3 million euros and demanded her resignation.

"Anyone who takes money from the Austrian people despite the crisis in order to give it to a corrupt system must resign from the position of representing the Austrian people," the Kurier newspaper quoted Schnedlitz as saying.

The politician added that Ukraine has long turned into a "bottomless pit into which Vienna recklessly pours billions." The newspaper noted that Schnedlitz also published a statement on Sunday in which he demanded that Austrian authorities cease any payments to Ukraine.

Earlier, Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker spoke out against Ukraine’s accelerated accession to the European Union. According to him, Ukraine "has the opportunity to become a member of the EU, just like the Western Balkan countries." He emphasized that he does not support an accelerated accession procedure and proceeds from the assumption that "the accession criteria must be met."