Arms control is no panacea, efforts must be systematic — Medvedev

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Arms control is not a panacea, strategic dialogue and efforts to reduce nuclear dangers must be systematic, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev stated in an interview with Kommersant.

"Arms control in any case fulfills a secondary function. It is a tool that helps parties solidify their positions in practice during the implementation of reached agreements," Medvedev noted, referring to restrictions and verification. "But in themselves, they are not a panacea," he emphasized.

"We consistently advocate for any strategic dialogue and all efforts in the field of nuclear risk reduction to be systematic," he stated, adding that constructive political positions must form the foundation for bilateral relations in this sphere.