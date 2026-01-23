AI-enabled satellite constellation to perform military tasks — expert

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The launch of a satellite constellation with embedded artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms will be useful for accomplishing intelligence and other military tasks, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) told TASS.

In November, American billionaire Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest person, stated that it would be most profitable to deploy AI computing power in space. In his view, the launch of AI capabilities into space is inevitable. "Space AI, in addition to its civilian purposes, will definitely be included in military missions, primarily reconnaissance, and as the primary computing and predictive tool for the orbital component of the American ABM system/air defense system, including as part of the Golden Dome project," Stepanov said.

He noted that a digital ecosystem using AI algorithms makes it possible to carry out detailed satellite monitoring of specific terrain areas, obtain highly detailed imagery with machine vision analysis, and perform decoding and interpretation based on the tasks and parameters assigned to the algorithms.

"Along with this, so-called orbital data centers will be deployed to process information directly in near-Earth space. They will be powered by new solar energy technologies. This could transform the deployment of computing power into space," he added.

On January 22, Musk assumed that artificial intelligence could be smarter than all of humanity by 2031. He also stated that his company, SpaceX, intends to launch solar-powered satellites with AI technology into space in the coming years.