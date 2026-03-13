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Swedish prosecutor’s office decides to detain Sea Owl captain

He is suspected of using forged documents

STOCKHOLM, March 13. /TASS/. The captain of the Sea Owl I has been detained in Sweden on suspicion of using fake documents, the prosecutor’s office said.

"During the day, searches were conducted onboard the vessel and its crew members were questioned. Bearing in mind the results of a preliminary probe, I decided to detain the captain <…> on suspicion of using forged documents, which constitutes a crime," prosecutor Adrien Combier-Hogg was quoted as saying.

The captain will be interrogated in the presence of a public defender over the weekend and the prosecutor will decide either to take him in custody or release by noon on March 16.

Sweden’s Coast Guard said on Thursday that it has intercepted the Sea Owl I tanker that was passing through Sweden’s territorial waters presumably to Russia. According to the Swedish prosecutor’s office, the ship’s captain, a Russian national, was suspected of using fake documents. The crew members were not detained. Russian Ambassador to Sweden Sergey Belyayev told TASS that the embassy is keeping a close eye on the situation and is ready to offer all necessary consular assistance.

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