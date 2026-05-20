NATO to look for replacements in Europe for withdrawn US troops — Politico

BRUSSELS, May 20. /TASS/. NATO countries have instructed Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Alexus Grynkewich to identify replacements in European countries for the American troops and equipment scheduled to be withdrawn, Politico reported, citing unnamed diplomats and people close to the situation.

Previously, the US decided to cancel the deployment of a 4,000-strong brigade to Poland as part of the rotation. Washington also intends to withdraw 5,000 of its troops from Germany.

According to the publication’s sources, both decisions are ultimately aimed at reducing the US presence in Germany. Some of the troops from the division scheduled for Poland may be substituted by those currently stationed in Germany. It is not yet known whether decisions on the replacement of American troops will be made within the next four-year NATO defense planning cycle or within a more immediate timeframe.