Russia, China condemn measures violating principles of sovereign equality — statement

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing condemn unilateral measures taken in violation of the principles of sovereign equality of states, according to a joint statement adopted following the Beijing talks between the two countries’ leaders.

"The parties condemn unilateral coercive, punitive and discriminatory protectionist measures taken by a state, group or association of states in violation of international law and in violation of the principles of sovereign equality of states and non-interference in their internal affairs," the statement reads.

The parties also call for the "abolition of illegal unilateral coercive measures that undermine international law," according to the document.