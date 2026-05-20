Kremlin aide says he knows nothing about 'Spirit of Anchorage'

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov has stated that the "spirit of Beijing," unlike the "spirit of Anchorage," really does exist.

"Well, probably. The 'spirit of Beijing' does exist. I don't know about the 'spirit of Anchorage'; I've never used that phrase," Ushakov told TV Channel One, responding to a question about whether it's time to "forget" about the "spirit of Anchorage" and talk about the "spirit of Beijing."

The presidential aide emphasized that the spirit of cooperation between Russia and China "really does exist."

"You can not only breathe it in, but also touch it, in my opinion," Ushakov noted.

In these words, the Russian leader's aide assessed the atmosphere of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing on May 19-20. According to Ushakov, Putin's talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping are proceeding "very positively."

In Anchorage, Alaska, Putin met with US President Donald Trump last August, and the understandings reached there are sometimes described as "the spirit of Anchorage.".