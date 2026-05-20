Russian UAV lab in DPR assembles FPV drones for various missions — officer

LUGANSK, May 20. /TASS/. Personnel of Russia’s Battlegroup South’s 1194th Regiment in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) assemble FPV drones in a lab for specific combat missions: assault battalions, supplying forward groups, engineer companies, and air defense, the commander of the Battlegroup South’s 4th Brigade’s unmanned systems detachment, call sign "Tourist," told TASS.

"For assault battalions, we assemble drones for tasks such as flushing out the enemy from a specific stronghold; in addition to all this, we assemble drones to feed our assault troops. The front is moving now, and we can’t even get there yet. We assemble a drone with a specific frequency so that it’s 99.9% guaranteed to fly and feed them, carry a radio, and a charger, so that the personnel could feel comfortable and not forgotten. For an engineer company, we assemble large UAVs to fly on mine clearing missions," he said.

The officer added that stabilized devices with high-quality imagers are being created for air defense units, allowing the pilot to detect and intercept drones like the Baba-Yaga, Maviс, and other targets day and night. He noted that the most important thing for an air defense fighter is to destroy an enemy reconnaissance drone so it cannot see the movement of Russian assault troops.