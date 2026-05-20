Russia, China important trading partners for each other — Putin

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Russian-Chinese trade is growing, with the two countries being important trading partners for each other, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a press statement following the talks.

"Russia and China are important trading partners for each other," he said.

"In 2025, trade turnover reached almost $240 bln, and its structure expanded, including through goods with high added value. Modern enterprises also significantly contributed to the growth of countertrade," Putin said.