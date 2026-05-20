Putin describes Russia-China talks involving key officials as substantive

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. The Russia-China talks involving a limited circle of delegates, which have taken place in Beijing, were substantive, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the opening of extended negotiations.

"We have just held substantive talks in a traditionally friendly and trust-based atmosphere, addressing bilateral cooperation with a limited circle of delegates. Now, we are going to hold an extended conversation," he noted.

"As usual, reports on the work of the five intergovernmental commissions will be presented by their co-chairs, the deputy prime ministers, and our foreign ministers will speak about coordination on the international state," Putin added.