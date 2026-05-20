Putin commends Russia-China partnership as model of interstate relations

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing build their dialogue based on equality and observance of each other’s interests as they pursue the goal of promoting well-being of their nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the beginning of extended Russia-China talks.

"Comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China in the new era serve as a model of modern-day interstate ties. It is based on the principles of equality and observance of each other’s interests, mutual support, friendship and genuine neighborliness. Our goal is to promote well-being and prosperity of the Russian and Chinese peoples," he emphasized.

According to Putin, these unshakable pillars have enabled relations between Russia and China to "repeatedly stand the test of strength and sustainability."

"We are committed to working together in the same vein. We will develop our cooperation bilaterally and also work actively at international venues where our colleagues have been in close contact to set up a very good basis for sustainable development toward establishing a multipolar world," the Russian leader concluded.