Putin calls Xi dear friend, quotes Chinese saying at meeting

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called Chinese leader Xi Jinping his dear friend at a meeting as he quoted a Chinese saying: `One day apart feels like three autumns’.

"Dear Mr. President, Mr. Xi Jinping, dear friend! It would be appropriate to use a Chinese saying: as far as we know, people in China say, `One day apart feels like three autumns’," the Russian head of state said. "We are really happy to see you, and we constantly synchronize watches - both personally and through our aides," he added.

The Russian leader said he remembered fondly his last year’s visit to China: "I remember fondly how we had an opportunity here to attend jointly festivities marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II last year."