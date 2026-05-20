Close cooperation between Moscow, Beijing important amid global tensions — Putin

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is especially important in the current era of crises, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"Our foreign policy cooperation is one of the main stabilizing factors on the international stage," he emphasized. "Our close cooperation is especially important in the current tense situation on the interrogation stage," Putin added.

"We are increasing coordination within the UN, BRICS, the Group of 20 and on other platforms. We will also continue to actively cooperate with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," the Russian leader noted. "I am confident that together, we will duly celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization later in the year, which offers an excellent example of efforts to resolve issues in a fair way and facilitate integration in a broad common region," the Russian president said.