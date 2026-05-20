Russia to extend visa-free regime with China through 2027 — Peskov

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Russia, like China, will extend the visa-free regime through 2027, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

Earlier, China’s Foreign Ministry announced extension of the visa-free regime through 2027 from the Chinese side.

"Yes," Peskov replied when asked whether Moscow would take a reciprocal step. "The visa-free regime has yielded very positive results."

The current visa-free regime, initiated by Beijing, was due to expire in mid-September. China’s Foreign Ministry announced its extension through December 31, 2027. During the period of the visa-free regime, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said, Russia was visited by 2 mln Chinese citizens, while about 1 mln Russians traveled to China. Russian President Vladimir Putin also highly praised the effect of the measure.

The visa-free regime allows Russian citizens to enter China without visas using international passports for business trips, tourism, visits to relatives and friends, exchanges or transit for up to 30 days.