China to extend visa-free regime with Russia until end of 2027 — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. China has made a decision to extend the visa-free regime with Russia until the end of 2027, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun told a press briefing.

"In order to further simplify humanitarian exchanges between China and Russia, the People’s Republic of China has made a decision to extend the visa-free regime for Russian nationals until December 31, 2027. Russian citizens with ordinary passports are entitled to come to China for business trips, travel, visits to relatives and friends, an exchange or transit for a term of up to 30 days without a visa," the spokesman said.