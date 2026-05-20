IN BRIEF: Putin on stabilizing role of Russia-China ties, economy, energy at talks with Xi

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and China play a stabilizing role in global affairs, and interaction between Moscow and Beijing is especially important amid worldwide crises, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

Russia remains a reliable supplier amid the Middle East crisis, while China has been a responsible customer, he added.

TASS has compiled key statements from the Russian head of state.

Russia-China ties

The relationship between Russia and China has "reached unprecedented heights, serving as an example of a genuinely comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation."

Back 25 years ago, the two countries signed the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation. "This fundamental interstate document forms the basis for the development of cooperation across the board and remains fully relevant," Putin noted.

Russia and China have been defending all countries’ right to be different and choose a sovereign development path amid a polycentric world order currently in the making: "A complex process of a polycentric world is currently underway, based on the balance of interests of all participants. Together with our Chinese friends, we are defending the diversity of cultures and civilizations and the respect of sovereign development of nations as we seek to build a fairer and more democratic world order."

"Relations between Russia and China have a stabilizing effect on global affairs," the Russian head of state said. "Our close cooperation is especially important amid current international tensions," he added.

According to Putin, Moscow and Beijing build their dialogue based on equality and respect for each other’s interests as they pursue the goal of promoting the well-being of their nations. "Comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China in the new era serve as a model of modern interstate ties. It is based on equality, mutual support, friendship and genuine neighborliness. Our goal is to promote well-being and prosperity of the Russian and Chinese peoples," he emphasized.

Economy and energy

Trade between Russia and China has grown more than 30-fold since the beginning of the century, the Russian president continued. "Even amid unfavorable external factors, our cooperation and economic ties show strong and solid growth. Trade turnover has increased by more than 30 times in a quarter century. For several years now, it has consistently exceeded $200 billion," Putin added.

Amid the Middle East crisis, Russia remains a reliable supplier of resources, while China remains a responsible buyer, Putin stressed.

Interaction between Russia and China in energy has been the driver of economic cooperation.

The list of priorities includes "large joint projects in industrial production, agriculture, transport, and high technology."

Visa-free regime

The introduction of a visa-free regime has boosted humanitarian contacts between Russia and China: "We will certainly continue this practice," Putin concluded.