Kremlin aide says Putin, Trump may meet at APEC summit in China

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov has said a meeting between Russian and American leaders Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump may take place at the APEC summit in China.

Ushakov clarified that Putin's trip to the APEC summit has been confirmed. "I think that in any case, if both leaders are in China, their paths will probably cross and they may have some kind of meeting. So far, this has been discussed today, but since such a prospect exists, it's unlikely anyone will refuse," Ushakov said, commenting on the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Trump in China.

Regarding other prospects for Russian-American meetings, he noted: "There is no talk yet about high-level meetings."