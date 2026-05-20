Armenia made series of unfriendly steps towards Russia recently — top security official

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Armenia made a series of actions recently that were clearly unfriendly towards Russia, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said during a meeting of the council’s special working group.

"Over the past years, the State Duma of Armenia undertook a series of measures that were definitively unfriendly towards Russia," he said.

"This is how we view the decisions to join the International Criminal Court, to extradite Russian citizens to third countries, and to make things harder for Russian economic entities, who, by the way, create tens of thousands of jobs for Armenian citizens. And, last but not least, they gave the floor to the Kiev regime during the summit of the European Political Community in Yerevan, allowing them to make threats to Russia," Shoigu added.