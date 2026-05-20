China interested in increasing volumes of oil supplies from Russia — Novak

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. China is interested in long-term supplies of Russian oil and increasing their volumes, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"In the current situation, given the challenges facing the global market, our friendly partners, such as China, are interested in long-term supplies and increasing the volumes of oil. We are ready to provide this," he said on Vesti during the Russian delegation’s visit to China.

Novak said earlier that Moscow and Beijing planned to discuss new energy projects during the Russian delegation’s visit to China.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, is making an official visit to China on May 19-20.