Putin, Xi highlight exemplary relations, their role as strategic pillars at Beijing talks

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. The relationship between Russia and China is immune to external influences and can serve as a model for other countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement for the press following talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

For his part, Xi emphasized that China and Russia should deepen political interaction while remaining strategic pillars for each other.

TASS has compiled key statements from the two leaders.

Putin’s statements

Russia-China relations are immune to external influences and can serve as a model for other countries: "The Russia-China relationship has reached unprecedented heights, and continues to develop. Our relations are self-sufficient and independent from the current global situation as they serve as a model for modern relations between countries and nations."

Putin described Russia and China as "important trade partners for each other." "In 2025, trade turnover reached almost $240 bln, and its structure expanded, including through goods with high added value. Modern enterprises also significantly contributed to the growth of countertrade," he said.

Russian-Chinese trade is protected from external influence and negative trends in global markets, Putin noted: "In fact, we have built a stable system of mutual trade that is protected from external influence and negative trends in global markets."

He stressed that Russia is ready to continue uninterrupted oil and gas supplies to the Chinese market: "I would like to point out that Russia and China actively cooperate in the energy sector. Our country is one of the largest exporters of oil, natural gas (including liquefied gas), and coal to China. We are ready, of course, to continue to reliably ensure uninterrupted supplies of all these fuels to the rapidly growing Chinese market."

The Russian leader also highlighted positive results of the visa-free regime between the two countries.

He highly praised his talks with Xi in Beijing: "As regards today’s talks, they were held in a warm, friendly and constructive atmosphere. All the key spheres of bilateral cooperation were discussed in detail."

At the summit with the Chinese leader, Putin said, he also discussed pressing international issues: "The Chinese president and I held an exchange of views on pressing international issues."

The Russian leader stressed that Moscow and Beijing pursue an independent and self-sustained foreign policy and are working together for the sake of peace and general prosperity: "We held an exchange of opinions with the Chinese leader on essential international issues, following which we adopted a joint declaration, reaffirming common principal approaches of our countries. The main thing is that Russia and China are committed to pursuing an independent and self-sustained foreign policy, as they act in close strategic interaction and play an important and stabilizing role in the international arena. We are working together for the sake of peace and general prosperity."

Xi’s statements

In the first four months of 2026, trade between China and Russia saw an almost 20% growth, despite challenging conditions, Xi boasted: "Bilateral trade is above $200 bln for the third year in a row, despite challenging external conditions." "In January-April of this year, trade turnover grew by around 20%," he said, describing this as a "remarkable achievement."

Relations between China and Russia "are rightly regarded as a model for a new type of relations between major powers," Xi noted.

Xi stressed that China and Russia must remain a strategic stronghold for each other. "The parties must <…> boost high-quality political cooperation and serve as a strategic stronghold for each other," the Chinese leader noted.

According to the Chinese leader, the two countries need to develop new growth drivers in the digital economy, artificial intelligence, and technological innovation: "We should <…> intensively foster new drivers in the digital economy, artificial intelligence, technological innovation, and promote large-scale mutually beneficial cooperation."

China and Russia "will resolutely demonstrate their sense of duty as responsible global powers, protect the UN authority and international justice, and counter all manifestations of unilateralism and hegemony, as well as attempts to turn history upside down, primarily provocative actions aimed at rejecting the results of World War II, and reviving the phantoms of Fascism and militarism."

Xi called on Russia to take advantage of the favorable dynamics of bilateral relations and synchronize national development projects: "It is necessary to take advantage of such favorable dynamics and deepen cooperation in linking China’s 15th five-year program and Russia’s goals of national development for the period until 2030."

According to Xi, the friendship between China and Russia is receiving growing support from younger generations as the two countries’ peoples come closer together: "The China-Russia friendship is gaining ground among youths as our nations come closer together and better understand each other."

China and Russia must support each other on issues concerning their core interests, the Chinese leader concluded: "It is important to continue the work that has been started, opening up new horizons and providing further support to each other on issues relating to the core interests and key concerns of the two countries, maintain close strategic dialogue and contacts at various levels, consistently enhancing mutual political trust between our countries.".