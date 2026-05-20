Matviyenko points to attempts aimed at disrupting Victory Day parade in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. There were attempts to disrupt and achieve the cancellation of the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said at a meeting with the Speaker of the Senate (upper house) of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Maulen Ashimbayev.

"We always celebrate together every anniversary of this victory, which is very significant for our peoples. This was the case this year as well. Despite various attempts to disrupt and cancel this event, Mr. Zelensky ultimately issued a decree 'allowing' the May 9 parade to be held in Moscow - you see, it's reached such level of absurdity," Matviyenko said.

According to her, one of the most important dimensions of the quality of relations between the two countries is the memory of their shared victory in the Great Patriotic War.

"We are very pleased that the President of Kazakhstan [Kassym-Jomart Tokayev], against all odds, came to Moscow these days and was with us, with Russia, as were our peoples. I think this is the best proof of the level and quality of our relations today," Matviyenko also said.