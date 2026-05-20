Possibility of Putin-Trump meeting, spirit of Beijing: what Kremlin aide said

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said a meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, remains possible during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China.

He also told the media that he knew nothing about the "spirit of Anchorage," in contrast to the "spirit of Beijing," which indeed exists.

TASS gathered the Kremlin aide’s key remarks to the media.

Possibility of Putin-Trump meeting

A meeting between Russian and American leaders could take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China: "I think that in any case, if both leaders are in China, their paths will probably cross and they may have some kind of meeting. So far, this has been discussed today, but since such a prospect exists, it seems unlikely anyone will refuse."

Regarding other prospects for Russian-American meetings, he noted: "There is no talk yet about high-level meetings."

Contacts with US

Moscow and Washington are in constant contact with each other and these contacts will continue: "Contacts are interrupted, numerous practical issues are being resolved and contacts between the administrations of the two countries will continue."

Moscow expects a visit from US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner in the coming weeks: "We are awaiting Witkoff and Kushner to pay a visit here in the coming weeks."

Witkoff’s visit to Moscow

US envoy Steve Witkoff has repeatedly signaled his readiness to visit Moscow once again: "Witkoff has several times expressed his desire to come to Moscow together with his partner [Jared] Kushner. We discussed this topic during contacts with him in particular."

"But dates have not yet been determined," he added.

According to the diplomat, the dates of the trip will be determined jointly by Moscow and Washington: "Since it’s a bilateral exchange, this question is to be resolved bilaterally. Offers are made, and they are either accepted or rejected. Possible dates are suggested, and the sides either propose alternatives or agree to the proposed timeframes. It’s a diplomatic routine."

Spirit of Beijing and spirit of Anchorage

Ushakov said that the "spirit of Beijing," unlike the "spirit of Anchorage," really does exist. "You can not only sense it, but also feel it, in my opinion," the Kremlin aide added.

"I don't know about the 'spirit of Anchorage'; I've never used that phrase."