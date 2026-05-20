Visa-free travel, porcelain set, oil and gas: highlights of Putin's visit to China

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's two-day official visit to China has come to an end: all public and protocol events, including an informal tea party with Chinese President Xi Jinping, have been completed. As Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov previously noted, "taking a stroll and having a cup of tea" is the most important thing one can and should do in China, since it is in this environment that key decisions are made. However, the public part of the visit was also full of events: the Russian president held talks with his Chinese counterpart, both in the company of smaller and expanded delegations, opened the Russia-China Cross-Year of Education, spoke with Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang, and then met with a grown-up witness of his first state visit to China. He also visited a photo exhibition, organized in part by TASS.

"It was successful, intense, and fruitful work," the Russian president himself assessed the visit. TASS has compiled the key moments of Vladimir Putin's visit.

"The Spirit of Beijing" and Exemplary Borderless Relations

Putin's spring visit is timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation between China and Russia. This quarter-century has shown that there are truly no problems in relations between Moscow and Beijing: they are "an example of truly comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction," the Russian leader emphasized. It is therefore not surprising that the parties jointly decided to extend the treaty. Another sign of friendship was the prolongation of the visa-free regime between Russia and China. A year ago, Beijing proposed a visa-free regime until mid-September 2026, and Moscow supported it. Today, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced an extension until the end of 2027. "The visa-free regime has proven very positive," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with TASS, announcing Moscow's decision to reciprocate.

All of this symbolizes the spirit of cooperation between the countries, a kind of "spirit of Beijing" - which, unlike the "spirit of Anchorage," is tangible and "really exists," noted Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov. "You can not only breathe it in, but also touch it, in my opinion," he remarked.

"The Power of Siberia" and "Something Important"

Energy, which Moscow considers the driving force of its economic partnership with Beijing, undoubtedly features high on the agenda of the negotiations. Journalists were keenly interested in the "Power of Siberia 2" project, and, as Dmitry Peskov shared, "generally, the basic understanding" on the topic already exists, although "some nuances remain to be ironed out." The Kremlin declined to disclose any timeframes: "This is, after all, commercial information." However, as Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted, the discussion now concerns final agreements on specific contracts.

Yury Ushakov also added a touch of intrigue to the negotiations. He said that the leaders discussed "promising projects in energy" and other areas. "They even agreed on some very important things," the Russian leader's aide added meaningfully.

There were many important agreements, indeed. Putin announced agreement on forty bilateral documents. At least 20 were signed in the ceremonial setting in the presence of the leaders - the protocol of the event simply did not allow for a proper ceremony for each document; folders containing contracts had to be literally carted out by the containerload. These included agreements between TASS and its Chinese partners - the state news agency Xinhua and the People's Daily, China's central newspaper.

The central documents were the conceptual Declaration on a Multipolar World and a New Type of International Relations, as well as a document that, despite its modest title of "joint statement," encompassed all the key aspects of Moscow and Beijing's foreign policy. As Ushakov previously noted, in many respects these two countries are not just close, but see eye to eye 100%.

To China - with a Porcelain Set

Although the visit's program was very tight, the Russian president had an unusual encounter during a short break. An ordinary engineer - Peng Pai - from the southern province of Hunan came to see the Russian leader. However, this simplicity was only apparent: after all, more than 25 years earlier, as a boy, he had accidentally encountered the distinguished guest in Behai Park - Vladimir Putin was then on his first state visit to China.

The boy then waved warmly to the Russian president, who, lifting him from the stone railing, kissed him on the forehead, and posed for a photo. This meeting largely shaped Peng Pai's life: the boy developed a fascination with Russia, with its literature classic Leo Tolstoy, and even came to Moscow to study, where he graduated from the Institute of Automobile and Road Construction. During this same visit, Putin signed that very photo and warmly chatted with Peng Pai in an informal setting, recalling his fellow countryman Mao Zedong's struggle against American imperialism and how today Russia and China no longer fight anyone and are ready to cooperate with everyone.

Putin and Peng Pai exchanged souvenirs. The Chinese engineer presented the Russian leader with a Liling porcelain set from the "capital of Chinese ceramics" - it may have been commissioned by Mao Zedong himself. The Russian president also presented the Chinese engineer with a table set, a Russian one. The Imperial (formerly Lomonosov) Porcelain Factory recreated the traditional 19th-century shapes of teapots, cups, and saucers (incidentally, for a time called "Chinese"), and artist Galina Shulyak painted them with views of Moscow, so dear to Peng Pai.

Greetings from a WWII Veteran

The cultural program of the visit centered on a visit to the joint TASS and Xinhua photo exhibition "Unbreakable Friendship of Great Nations, Strategic Partnership of Great Powers." TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov acted as a tour guide for the Russian and Chinese leaders.

Putin and Xi Jinping looked with interest at the photographs reflecting the milestones of Russian-Chinese relations - and their own: the Russian president and the Chinese president consistently emphasize their friendship. "We sign something every time we meet," the Russian leader chuckled, examining a photo from the signing ceremony of the Joint Statement on Mutually Beneficial Cooperation and the Deepening of Comprehensive Partnership and Strategic Interaction.

However, a photo taken last year by a TASS photojournalist on Red Square held a special place for both leaders. Putin and Xi sat together at the Victory Day parade with veteran Yevgeny Znamensky, who is over 100 years old. The veteran, who fought throughout the war all the way to the fall of the Reichstag, was incredibly happy to learn that the leaders of Russia and China would see this photo. "If you stand together, Russia and China will stand together, and there won't be a single force on the planet that would unleash a third world war," Kondrashov quoted the veteran as saying.

Putin asked the TASS director general to congratulate Znamensky on behalf of the leaders of Russia and China, and Xi Jinping wished the hero good health and a long life.