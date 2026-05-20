Moscow, Beijing want to prevent multipolarity from turning into chaos — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russia and China are interested in normal relations between all countries and are seeking to prevent multipolarity from turning into chaos, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Shanghai Media Group (SMG) in an interview.

"The world is changing - and it is undeniably becoming multipolar," he said. "Some now argue that this multipolarity could descend into chaos, claiming that following the collapse of the Soviet Union there was a single dominant power maintaining order, whereas the future may consist of disorderly and fragmented movements."

"Neither Russia nor China accepts such predictions," he continued. "We do not want the dominance of one group of countries to be replaced by chaos. Instead, we are interested in building normal relations among all states, including between the SCO [the Shanghai Cooperation Organization] and BRICS - the structures where both Russia and China participate."