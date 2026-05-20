Putin thanks Xi Jinping for extensive joint work in Beijing

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked Chinese leader Xi Jinping for inviting him to China and working in camaraderie with him during his visit to Beijing.

"Mr. President, thank you for inviting me and for the joint work we did. It was all in your hands - in the hands of your office. We not only took note of and summed up everything that has been done in recent years in terms of bilateral relations, but also outlined prospects for further development. You said that today we worked intensively and indeed, I can say that on every issue, every step involved concrete work," Putin said during an informal tea session, which will wrap up his official visit to Beijing.

He stressed that Russia and China had carried out productive and substantial work. "I believe that there is every reason to thank our teams as they worked hard to organize our meeting today," the Russian president added.

Putin is on an official visit to China on May 19-20, which is timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of The Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between the two countries. Today, Moscow and Beijing extended the treaty.