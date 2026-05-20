Putin concludes his visit to China

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has concluded his official visit to China, a TASS correspondent reported.

The Russian leader’s working schedule was extremely packed. Today, he spent 11 hours engaged in various talks, meetings, and official events. His workday began at 11 a.m. local time when he arrived at the Great Hall of the People, and ended at 10 p.m. at the same location. During the day, however, the president briefly stopped by the state residence provided for him.

A brief farewell ceremony was organized for the Russian leader upon his arrival at the airport. As at the beginning of the trip, there was an honor guard lined up at Beijing Capital International Airport, along with a group of Chinese schoolchildren and students who waved flags to bid farewell to the Russian head of state.