Putin, Xi Jinping wrap up informal meeting over tea

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have concluded their informal meeting over tea.

During the hour-and-a-half sitdown, the most important issues on the agenda were broached.

From the Russian side, the talks were attended by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Office Maxim Oreshkin, and Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov.

According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, this is the most significant event of Putin’s official visit because such a friendly atmosphere is ideal for discussing sensitive issues.