Trump says to end operation against Iran when intuition tells him to

NEW YORK, March 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will end the military operation against Iran when he intuitively understands that it is time.

When asked when he would realize that this operation should be completed, the American leader replied: "When I feel it, feel it in my bones."

He said that prices for oil and other commodities would begin to decline immediately after the end of the operation, which will happen soon.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, hitting major cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated with sweeping attacks on Israel. US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also attacked. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian figures were killed.