Belarusian missile forces took part in nuclear training exercise — Defense Ministry

MINSK, May 20. /TASS/. One of Belarus’s missile units participated in a nuclear weapons combat readiness exercise, according to the Ministry of Defense. On May 18, the ministry announced the commencement of a training operation involving missile forces and aviation units.

In a statement on its Telegram channel, the Ministry’s press service reported, "Today, as part of the nuclear weapons training exercise for military units, one Belarusian missile unit arrived at the designated area." The personnel carried out security, defense, and logistical support activities throughout the exercise.

The press release detailed that combat crews conducted a series of preparatory steps to receive specialized munitions for the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system and to equip the launch vehicles accordingly. After loading the missiles onto launchers and transport-loading vehicles, the crews relocated to a new operational area. Once in position, the unit executed simulated missile launches against designated targets.

The Ministry also noted that the participating aircraft carried out multiple combat training sorties. After preparing the aircraft and arming them with air-to-air weapons, crews took off and entered their designated airborne alert zones. Following command activation, they performed simulated bombing runs using special munitions against mock targets before returning to their home base.

Furthermore, the Defense Ministry emphasized that, as part of the joint nuclear forces exercise, Russian forces practiced alerting formations and military units capable of deploying nuclear weapons to the highest levels of combat readiness.