Trump not happy with Cuba’s defense ties to other countries

WASHINGTON, May 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Cuba’s defense cooperation with countries that Washington considers hostile.

"My commitment is ironclad: America will not tolerate a rogue state harboring hostile foreign military, intelligence and terror operations just ninety miles (about 145 kilometers - TASS) from the American homeland, and we will not rest until the people of Cuba once again have the freedom their forefathers fought so valiantly to establish over 100 years ago," he said in a message published on the White House website.

On May 19, the US leader stated that he believes it is possible to reach agreements with Cuba. When asked whether he is seeking to overthrow the government and political system in Cuba, Trump did not give a clear answer. On March 5, the US president announced that Washington intends to develop a further course of action regarding Cuba after the conclusion of military operations against Iran. Previously, he had claimed on multiple occasions that Cuba’s government and economy were on the verge of collapse following the cessation of oil shipments to the island nation from Venezuela under pressure from the US. On February 27, the US leader stated that Washington could carry out "a friendly takeover of Cuba." On May 18, Politico reported that the US administration is increasingly leaning toward the use of military force against Cuba.

On March 13, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel announced that Havana and Washington had held talks aimed at finding solutions through dialogue to their differences. The head of state identified the goals of the dialogue as determining which issues need to be resolved and finding appropriate solutions. He also mentioned that the dialogue would address "determining the readiness of both sides to take concrete actions for the benefit of the peoples of both countries" and "identifying areas of cooperation to counter threats and ensure security and peace." Diaz-Canel added that Cuba is willing to conduct this process on the basis of equality and respect for the political systems of both states, as well as for the sovereignty and self-determination of the government in Havana.