Russia ready to take measures if NATO expands to its borders, Putin warns

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia is ready to take military-technical measures, if NATO expands close to its borders, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a Defense Ministry enlarged board meeting on Tuesday.

"In case of clearly aggressive policy continued by Western colleagues, we will take adequate military-technical measures and respond toughly to unfriendly steps," the Russian president warned.

As Putin stressed, Russia "has the full right" to measures intended to ensure its security and sovereignty.

As the Russian president emphasized, Moscow does not demand any special exclusive terms for itself. "Russia stands for equal and indivisible security in the entire Eurasian space," Putin said.