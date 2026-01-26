Trilateral talks on Ukraine set to continue next week — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Trilateral talks on the Ukrainian settlement are set to continue next week, although no exact date has been set yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It [the continuation of contacts] is scheduled for next week. I can’t give you the exact date right now though," Peskov said.

On January 23, the first day of trilateral security consultations took place in Abu Dhabi. The second meeting was held on January 24. The Russian negotiating team was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff. The Ukrainian part of the trilateral working group was headed by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov. On Saturday, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed plans for a new round of trilateral talks next week.