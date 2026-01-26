Ferry sinks off coast of Philippines, 13 people killed — TV

BANGKOK, January 26. /TASS/. The inter-island ferry Trisha Kerstin 3, carrying over 350 people, sank off the southern coast of the Philippines, at least 13 people have been killed, News 5 television channel reported.

Earlier, the Associated Press agency reported, citing local authorities, that over a hundred passengers out of the 342 on board the vessel are listed as missing. More than 200 people have been rescued, and a search and rescue operation is underway in the incident area.

According to their information, rescuers also managed to evacuate 215 passengers. The Philippine Coast Guard stated that the ferry encountered technical problems near Baluk Island in Basilan province. The agency has not yet provided information on further rescue efforts.