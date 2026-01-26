Forty UAVs target Russian regions: attack aftermath

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 40 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions during the night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Debris from the UAVs fell on the territory of two enterprises in Slavyansk-on-Kuban, injuring one person.

TASS has compiled the key details about the aftermath.

Attack scale

- Between 11 p.m. Moscow time on January 25 and 7 a.m. Moscow time on January 26 (8 p.m. January 25 - 4 a.m. January 26 GMT), air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 40 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the report, 34 UAVs were shot down over the Krasnodar Region, four over the Azov Sea, and one each over the Bryansk and Kaluga regions.

Aftermath

- Three houses in Slavyansk-on-Kuban were damaged by falling UAV debris, according to the Krasnodar Region operational command.

- Later, the command reported that UAV fragments were found on the premises of four additional private houses in Slavyansk-on-Kuban. A canopy was damaged at one house, windows were broken at another, and debris fell into the courtyards of two more homes.

- Emergency responders are working at the affected sites.

- Drone fragments also fell on the premises of two enterprises in Slavyansk-on-Kuban. One person was injured and hospitalized, the Krasnodar Region operational command said on its Telegram channel.

- Fires broke out at the enterprises and are being extinguished by specialists.