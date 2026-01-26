Israeli aircraft strike southern Lebanon over 20 times — portal

BEIRUT, January 26. /TASS/. Southern areas of Lebanon were subjected to massive attacks by Israeli Air Force fighter jets, which delivered no less than 23 strikes against ground targets, the news portal Naharnet stated.

Airstrikes were reportedly carried out on the mountainous Jabbur area and the Wadi Barguz gorge, where attempts by militants of the Shiite militia Hezbollah to restore their military infrastructure were recorded.

Information about airstrikes also came from the city of Meidoun, located in the Western Beqaa region. Details about the consequences of the air raids are not provided.

Earlier, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee stated in an Arabic-language announcement on the social network X that the new wave of Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon targets underground facilities used for the production and storage of weapons. According to him, Hezbollah's activities violate Lebanese-Israeli ceasefire agreements.