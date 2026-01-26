Strike on Iran would destabilize region, Russia expects restraint from parties — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. A possible US strike on Iran would seriously destabilize the Middle East, and Moscow hopes for restraint from all sides, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"This would undoubtedly mark another step toward serious destabilization of the situation in the region," the Kremlin spokesman said, assessing the potential consequences of a US attack on Iran.

"Russia continues its efforts to de-escalate tensions. In this situation, we would like to see restraint from all parties involved as well as their focus exclusively on peaceful negotiations to address the issues they consider relevant," Peskov added.

Israeli media reported earlier that the US had been preparing to strike Iran during the past week. According to their information, preparations for the attack have been completed, and the strike may occur at any moment.