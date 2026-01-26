Russia receives no US proposals for better deal instead of New START — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Moscow has not received any formalized proposals from Washington for a new, better deal to replace the Treaty between Russia and the United States on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START Treaty), Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS.

"We have not received any formalized proposals on this matter. We, of course, take note of everything that is said publicly. For our part, we have repeatedly outlined our approach, in all its aspects. So the ball is in the Americans’ court," Ryabkov said, commenting on statements by US President Donald Trump that he does not consider the expiration of New START in February a problem, as he would prefer to do "a better agreement."

The document expires on February 5, 2026.

Putin announced at a Russian Security Council meeting on September 22, 2025 that Moscow was ready to maintain compliance with the quantitative restrictions outlined in the treaty for another year after the document expires in February 2026. However, he stressed that the measure would be valid only if Washington did the same.

US President Donald Trump said in response to a TASS question on October 5, 2025 that the Russian leader’s proposal was "a good idea." However, there has been no official reaction from Washington to Moscow’s proposal as of yet.