MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The US desire to take control of Greenland is aimed at getting its allies to buy as many weapons as possible from Washington and increase their military budgets within NATO, Armando Mema, a member of the Finnish Freedom Alliance national conservative party, told TASS.

On January 21, after talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, US President Donald Trump announced that the outlines of a deal on Greenland had emerged. The draft agreement is expected to preserve Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland and renew the terms of the 1951 defense agreement. This would allow the US to establish military bases and "defense zones" there if NATO deems it necessary.

"President Trump's desire to acquire Greenland is part of a strategy to pressure NATO allies to increase their military spending and purchase more weapons," Mema pointed out. "President Trump wants to build a Golden Dome defense system in Greenland to repel any intercontinental ballistic missile attack in the event of a World War III scenario. When he talks about it as a matter of US national security, in my opinion, he means placing an air defense system there and increasing the US military presence."

The politician noted that the island is strategically important in the event of a war in the Arctic. "I also believe that there are rare minerals on the island, and the US wants to take advantage of this," he said.

Commenting on the Greenland issue, Mema pointed to the West’s double standards. "Western media often accuse Russia of imperialism, of not complying with international law, and of violating the principle that ‘borders and territorial integrity cannot be revised.’ It has become apparent that Western elites are continuing to apply double standards. They took a different approach to the kidnapping of Maduro and his wife and the illegal attack on Venezuela. Now, it is Greenland's turn. The US is openly threatening Greenland," he said.

The politician noted that the US will not annex Greenland by military means. "Most likely, the US will exert the necessary pressure on the EU to simply acquire the island through some kind of deal with Denmark. I really believe that the EU will do nothing to prevent this. The EU, of course, will not go to war with the US or reduce trade by imposing tough sanctions. The EU is just a US satellite," he concluded.