Russian consulate taking measures to get consular access to Marinera tanker crew

LONDON, January 25. /TASS/. Russia’s consulate general in Edinburgh will take all legal measures to get consular access to the crewmembers of the Marinera tanker that is anchored off Scotland’s coast after being seized by the US military.

"The Consulate General confirms that the Russian side will continue to take all legal measures to obtain information about the current location and health condition of the captured Russian sailors, get consular access to them, and ensure their prompt return to their homeland. Protecting the interests of Russian citizens in the consular district remains a key priority for our diplomats," it said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

The consulate expressed bewilderment following the publication of an article titled "Russian diplomat snapped 'spying' on seized oil tanker off Scots coast after US raid" in The Scottish Sun newspaper. "Two days before the article’s publication, its author requested clarification regarding the Consul General’s visit on January 20 to the town of Burghead, close to which the tanker Marinera with Russian sailors on board is anchored," it wrote. "The Consulate General immediately sent the journalist the following comment: ‘Reportedly, there are Russian citizens on board the tanker Marinera, which has been in British territorial waters near Scottish shore for over a week.’"

The BBC reported on January 13, citing a British government official that the Marinera, also known as Bella 1, had called at the Moray Firth in northeastern Scotland to replenish food reserves. According to the BBC, after that, the vessel was to continue its voyage. Its destination was not specified.

Marinera tanker seizure

The Russian Transport Ministry reported earlier that on January 7, US forces boarded the Marinera oil tanker in international waters. The ministry stressed that under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, no nation has the right to use force against vessels properly registered under other countries’ jurisdiction in international waters. The Marinera had been granted temporary permission to fly the Russian flag on December 24, 2025, based on Russian and international laws.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing on January 7 that the US administration could bring the crew of the Marinera tanker to the United States for trial over possible violations of federal law. The White House claims that the Marinera is part of Venezuela’s shadow fleet and was illegally transporting oil in breach of US sanctions.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on January 9 that following Russia’s inquiry, US President Donald Trump made a decision to release two Russian members of the Marinera crew. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Saturday that the two Russian crewmembers had not yet been released.