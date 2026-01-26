Number of victims from ferry sinking in Philippines rises to 15

BANGKOK, January 26. /TASS/. The number of people killed as a result of the sinking of the ferry Trisha Kerstin 3 in the southern Philippines has risen to 15, with 43 individuals still listed as missing, GMA News reported.

Earlier, 13 fatalities were mentioned.

According to the governor of Basilan province, Mujiv Hataman, 317 people have been rescued during the search and rescue operation. Rescuers continue the search for survivors.

The passenger ferry sank near Baluk Island in Basilan province. The Philippine Coast Guard informed that the incident occurred on Monday around 01:50 local time [5:30 p.m. GMT].