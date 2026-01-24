Russian city of Belgorod comes under most massive shelling attack — crisis center

BELGOROD, January 24. /TASS/. The Russian city of Belgorod has come under the most massive shelling attack, the regional crisis center said in a statement.

"The most massive shelling attack on Belgorod took place. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties. Energy facilities were damaged; on-duty maintenance and response teams have been dispatched there," the statement reads.

The attack presumably involved HIMARS rockets, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

According to the crisis center, the attack caused fires. "Falling debris damaged the roofs of two private houses in the village of Tavrovo in the Belgorodsky District. Efforts are underway to gather information about the consequences," the statement added.