Medvedev slams Zelensky’s Davos address as spit in EU’s face

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The criticism that Vladimir Zelensky directed at Europe in his address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, was like a spit in the EU’s face, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"The tongue lashing the Euros took in Davos from the ungrateful narco-swine, who berated them as weak and stingy, should’ve ended in a spanking. But it isn’t the 1st time the EU impotents have had their faces spat in - first, from their US masters, and now their retarded stepson," he wrote on X in English.