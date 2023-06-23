Russian Aerospace Forces have taken delivery of some new Su-35S fighter jets — minister

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Another shipment of Su-35S multirole, supermaneuverable fighter jets has been delivered to the Russian Aerospace Forces, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said on Friday.

"Russian aircraft manufacturers have produced and delivered another batch of new aircraft to the Russian Defense Ministry. The Su-35S is one of the world’s best operational and tactical aircraft, able to perform a wide range of missions and is deservedly successful," Manturov, who also serves as the industry and trade minister, was quoted as saying in a statement from the cabinet.

The statement said the Su-35S aircraft, which were produced by the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant named after Yuri Gagarin of the United Aircraft Corporation (which is part of Rostec State Corporation), flew to their permanent air base. The jets passed all factory tests. Each aircraft was tested in the air in various operating modes.

The Su-35 jet

The Su-35 (NATO reporting name: Flanker-Е+) is a Russian multirole, supermaneuverable fighter jet featuring thrust-vectoring engines of the 4++ generation. The version produced for the Russian Aerospace Forces has been designated Su-35S.

The aircraft is designed to gain air superiority by destroying crewed and unmanned aerial vehicles with guided missiles at long, medium and short distances; engaging in long-range and close-range maneuvering fights; flying solo or as part of a group; striking ground and water-surface targets with all types of weapons, in any weather conditions, as well as hitting ground infrastructure protected by air defenses and located at a significant distance from its home air base.

Its maximum takeoff weight is 34.5 tons, and it can reach a maximum speed of 2.5 thousand km/h. The jet’s flight range varies from 1,500 to 4,500 km, while its service ceiling reaches 20,000 meters.

The Su-35 has the capability to use the entire range of existing and advanced air-to-air and air-to-surface weaponry, including high-precision ones. As its main armament, the Su-35S has a 30-mm GSh-30-1 gun, air-to-air missiles of short, medium and long range, Kh-31, Kh-35U or Kh-59M anti-ship missiles, and various types of high-precision and unguided munitions. The aircraft also integrates the IUS-35 information and control system and phased antenna array radar with a target detection range between 100 and 400 km.